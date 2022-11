The Fort Wayne Mad Ants stomped the Gold 152-129 on Saturday night.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The first game of the Andre Miller era for the Grand Rapids Gold did not exactly go to plan.

Peyton Watson led the Gold with 21 points while two-time NBA champion Norris Cole scored 16 points for Grand Rapids.