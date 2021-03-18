Griffins game against Chicago postponed

The game scheduled for Friday, March 19 at 6 p.m. is postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Hockey League on Thursday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home game scheduled for this Friday, March 19 at 6 p.m. has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves.



A make-up date has not yet been determined.

As of this time, all tickets will be valid for the new game date. Ticket holders who want more information or would prefer to request a refund may visit https://griffinshockey.com/refund-request-form.



The Griffins will return to action this Saturday, March 20 when they visit the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV.

RELATED VIDEO: Van Andel Arena welcomes back fans to Griffins games

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.