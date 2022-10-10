Grand Rapids Griffins have first practice for upcoming 2022-23 season

Their roster is loaded with former Red Wings first and second picks per usual.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins held their first training camp on Oct. 10 at Van Andel Arena as the AHL season begins this weekend.



2021 first round pick and goalie Sebastian Cossa will compete for a roster spot in camp. Another 2021 first round pick in defenseman Simon Edvinsson will join him.

"I feel like we have a really good team," Edvinsson said. "Everyone talks to each other already and I feel like good in practice and stuff. It feels good."

The Griffins leading scorer from a season ago Jonatan Berggren is back, including several experienced defensemen including Jared McIssac and Donovan Sebrango.

The roster is deeper and potentially more talented than in previous seasons.

"We've got a lot more depth, which is going to hopefully create a lot more competition on a daily basis which will hopefully grow the hunger for jobs," Griffins head coach Ben Simon said. "The inner competition will make us better and collectively it should make our team better."

The Griffins will host the San Diego Gulls in the season opener on Friday night.

