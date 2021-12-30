Griffins postpone game against Chicago due to COVID-19

While the game will be rescheduled, that date has not yet been announced. The Griffins are still set to play in Friday's 24th annual New Year's Eve Celebration.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins' away game against Chicago has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the American Hockey League announced Thursday.

The game, previously scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2, will be rescheduled for a later date. That date has not yet been announced.

This postponement comes after the Griffins had to reschedule their Monday game in Cleveland, also due to COVID-19.

The Griffins will still be playing Friday in the 24th annual New Year's Eve Celebration against the Milwaukee Admirals at the Van Andel Arena. After the game, attendees can enjoy the largest indoor fireworks show in West Michigan.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m.

