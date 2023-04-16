GVSU softball dominates Ferris State 10-0 before rain takes over

The Bulldogs fell to 18-28 on the year with the setback and 6-8 in league play.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State University softball squad could not keep its weekend momentum going on Sunday (April 16) as the Bulldogs fell to nationally-ranked Grand Valley State at the FSU Softball Field.

FSU, which was coming off a league road sweep over Davenport on Saturday, fell in game one action to GVSU by a 10-0 score in five innings before rain forced the postponement of game two. That contest will be made up at a later date.

The Lakers used a strong pitching performance from ace Hannah Beatus in the matchup of teams in the upper half of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) standings to get the win. She struck out seven and allowed only three FSU hits in earning the shutout victory.

The Bulldogs got hits from second baseman Josie Prince along with designated player Catherine O'Donohue and catcher Natalie Teague in the contest.

In the pitching circle, senior Kristie Gray tossed three innings for the Bulldogs with six hits and five earned runs allowed to go with two strikeouts and a walk. Aubrie Lafferty pitched an inning, giving up five runs on five hits with two walks, before Sophie Wisniski came on to throw a scoreless inning with no hits allowed.

The Lakers scored a single run in the first and one more in the third before exploding for eight runs in the fourth and holding off FSU in its final two at-bats. The game was briefly stopped in the fifth before it was completed.

