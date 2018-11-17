WEST MICHIGAN - Eight local high school football teams went into the state semi-finals on Saturday, and five emerged victorious.

Three of those teams are from Muskegon County.

Muskegon, Mona Shores, Unity Christian, Portland and Montague will all be competing for state titles on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 23-24.

Here are the final scores of the semi-finals games from teams in the area:

Division 2

Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Midland 28

Division 3

Muskegon 45, Zeeland East 22

Division 4

Edwardsburg 46, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 44, OT

Division 5

Hudsonville Unity Christian 14, Saginaw Swan Valley 7

Portland 35, Marine City 14

Division 6

Montague 14, Traverse City St. Francis 7

Division 8

Reading 38, Holton 0

Here is a schedule of the state finals games happening at Ford Field in Detroit:

Friday, Nov. 23

Division 2: Muskegon Mona Shores (12-1) vs Warren DeLaSalle (11-2) at 1 p.m.

Division 6: Montague (11-2) vs Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0) at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Division 5: Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Portland at 4:30 p.m.

Division 3: Muskegon (13-0) vs Detroit Martin Luther King (11-2) at 7:30 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM