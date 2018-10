East Kentwood has stormed through league play winning its conference games by an average of nearly 40 points but Friday's game would be a little closer.

At halftime it was a 7 point game with East Kentwood leading 14 to 7. The Rams would keep it close, but the Falcons come away on top winning 28 to 17.

East Kentwood leads Rockford 14 to 7 at the half. Make sure to watch 13 on your side lines tonight and online at https://t.co/0HaEY6LDtf — Kenny Ritz (@KenRitz13) October 20, 2018

The Falcons take a 28 to 10 lead over Rockford with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. It looks like they won’t be sharing the league title this year after all pic.twitter.com/M7Q4rnw3Mb — Kenny Ritz (@KenRitz13) October 20, 2018

