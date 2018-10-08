GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Opening night for high school football in Michigan is Thursday, August 23, which means the 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports department has a lot of scouting to do before the first 13 On Your Sidelines show that same night. We're crisscrossing the area letting you know about as many West Michigan football programs as we can.

South Christian reached the mountain top in 2014, winning the state championship. But that team graduated a ton of seniors and the program would need some time to rebuild. They won two games in 2015, five in 2016 and seven games last season.

The 2018 team looks to keep that progression going. The Sailors are loaded in the trenches, led by Purdue commit Spencer Holstege. Now the team is having fun again and the energy in camp has been sky high.

South Christian begins the year with their first-ever game against Greenville.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

