WYOMING, Mich. -- Opening night for high school football in Michigan is Thursday, August 23, which means the 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports department has a lot of scouting to do before the first 13 On Your Sidelines show that same night. We're crisscrossing the area letting you know about as many West Michigan football programs as we can.

The Wyoming Wolves have looking for stability in the football program, both on the field and on the sideline. Last June Irvin Sigler III took over a program that has never made an appearance in the state playoffs.

Singler spent most of his first season trying to get his players to believe in him, and eventually they did -- winning three of their last four games. This years team says they now fully believe in the coaching staff.

Wyoming starts off the year against Holland.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM