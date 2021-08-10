13 On Your Sidelines MVP for Week 6

In week 6, 13 On Your Sidelines recognizes Grandville running back Cade Pilczuk!

Teams are making their mark and working their way to titles and trophies all across West Michigan in the 2021-2022 high school football season.

One of those coveted titles is the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week!

He played a huge part in a Bulldogs rushing attack that finished with 462 yards, the senior tallied three touchdowns on the ground in an easy win over Grand Haven. Pilczuk also caught one score too. He finished with 180 rushing and 65 receiving yards.

Cade actually suffered a back injury early on in high school and had to give up football for a few years, but he says he's glad to be back on the gridiron.

"It feels great. In the game against Grand Haven I was like I really missed football this is a really good feeling. I just realized that I loved the sport this much and I'm kind of sad that I missed out for this long."

Cade and the Bulldogs beat East Kentwood tonight 44-6. They'll take on Hudsonville next week.

