Vote for the 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES 'Fan Vote Game' for week 8

This year during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, we're giving our fans the opportunity to pick one of the games we cover. Here are the nominees for week eight.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Each week during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, our sports team will pick 12 of the best matchups in West Michigan, and we give our viewers a list of choices for what the 13th and final game on the slate should be.

Whichever game gets the most votes is the winner and will finish off our coverage each week.

For week eight, you'll have your choice between three games being played Friday. You'll have until noon on Thursday to vote. But before you cast your ballot, here's what's at stake in each of those games.

Godfrey-Lee at NorthPointe Christian

Former OK Silver conference foes renew their pleasantries when Lee travels to NorthPointe Christian for the first matchup between the Legends and the Mustangs since 2018. Lee has never beaten NorthPointe Christian, but this might be their best chance. Both teams are 4-3 coming into this matchup and both schools are too large to qualify for the playoffs now that they're playing eight-player football. A win for either team would guarantee a winning season, which is something Lee hasn't experienced since 2006.

Cedar Springs at Kenowa Hills

This OK Gold conference matchup features two teams who need wins if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Both teams may need to win out in order to qualify for the postseason in Division 3, so a loss in this game would be a crushing blow. After starting the season 0-2, Cedar Springs has won three out of their last five games, while Kenowa Hills is trying to end a three-game losing streak. These teams have played 27 times before with Cedar Springs holding a 17-10 advantage in the series.

Kingsley at Comstock Park

For now, Comstock Park is clinging to one of the final playoff spots in Division 5, but the 4-3 Panthers cannot afford to drop their last two games. The four teams Comstock Park has beaten this year have a combined record of 3-25, which has hurt CP's chances at a postseason birth. This week, they welcome the 5-2 Kinglsey Stags, a team from the Traverse City area. A win over Kinglsey would certainly help the Panthers make their case that they belong in the field of 32 teams fighting to make it to Ford Field on Thanksgiving weekend.

Previous 2023 Fan Vote Games:

Week 1: Saugatuck 25, Buchanan 14

Week 2: Godfrey-Lee 58, Calvin Christian 34

Week 3: Hamilton 44, Fruitport 20

Week 4: Tri County 36, Newaygo 8

Week 5: East Kentwood 42, Grand Haven 14

Week 6: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48, Kenowa Hills 3

Week 7: Holland Christian 27, Spring Lake 13

