Vote for the 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES Fan Vote Game for week 3

This year during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, we're giving our fans the opportunity to pick one of the games we cover. These are the nominees for week three.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Each week during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, our sports team will pick 12 of the best matchups in West Michigan, and we’ll give our viewers a list of choices for what the 13th and final game on the slate should be.

Whichever game gets the most votes is the winner and will finish off our coverage each week.

For week three, you'll have your choice between three games being played in Muskegon County on Friday night.

You'll have until noon on Thursday to vote. But before you cast your ballot, here's what's at stake in each of those three games.

Manistee at Oakridge

The Manistee Chippewas are now the Manistee Mariners, and they're 2-0 under their new name. Manistee comes into this West Michigan Conference Lakes Division game with two very impressive non-conference wins under their belts. They defeated Kalkaska 45-0 in week one and Mason County Central 58-8 in week two.

As for Oakridge, the Eagles opened their season with a 27-15 win on the road at Sparta but they had a setback in week two when they lost 33-21 to Unity Christian at home. Last season Oakridge defeated Manistee 46-19.

Hamilton at Fruitport

Hamilton and Fruitport have had very different beginnings to the 2023 season. For the second-straight year, Hamilton is 2-0 after the first two weeks. The Hawkeyes defeated Plainwell 47-6 in week one and St. Johns 36-29 in week two.

Coming off their best season in a decade, Fruitport has had a rough start to the new season. They lost to Kenowa Hills 18-10 in week one and Grand Rapids Christian 37-22 in week two.

Scoring a conference win this week would be great for either team, particularly considering they're playing in the OK Blue which comes into this week with five undefeated teams remaining.

Holton at Ravenna

The 2023 season has not started on a high note for Holton or Ravenna. Holton opened the season with a 52-6 loss to Orchard View and last week they fell 42-0 to Perry.

Meanwhile, Ravenna lost their opener to Beal City 32-14 at home. Then last week, a come-from-behind effort fell short for the Bulldogs as they lost 39-34 to their longtime rivals from Montague.

A win in week three will get one of these teams moving in the right direction, which is especially crucial in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division where North Muskegon is already showing so much promise.

Previous 2023 Fan Vote Games:

Week 1: Saugatuck 25, Buchanan 14

Week 2: Godfrey-Lee 58, Calvin Christian 34

