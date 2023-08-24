What severe weather causes high school football games to be canceled in Michigan?

High school football kicks off this week around the state, but the chance of severe weather may cause delayed starts or cancellations of games.

MICHIGAN, USA — The high school football season officially kicks off tonight and with it is the chance for some severe weather in West Michigan.

What type of severe weather will cancel a high school football game?

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has specific thresholds for severe weather that cause a game to be cancelled or postponed. The thresholds are laid out in the MHSAA Inclement Weather and Field Condition Guidelines:

I. On threatening days, game management should consult with contest officials about steps to be followed if conditions worsen. When postponing or suspending an outdoor contest, officials and game management shall follow these guidelines:

When lightning is observed or thunder is heard, the contest must be postponed or suspended. The occurrence of lightning or thunder is not subject to interpretation or discussion – lighting is lightning and thunder is thunder.

Severe weather in the form of rain, snow, wind or fog may make the field conditions unplayable.

The MHSAA does not list severe weather watches or warnings as cause to postpone or cancel a game.

The MHSAA also has a heat and humidity policy that requires all sports to stop if the heat index goes above 104 degrees.

In the policy, it says that local policies supersede the guidelines laid out MHSAA, meaning that school districts, counties or other local municipalities have the power to also cancel or postpone games.

