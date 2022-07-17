x
Holton leads Whitecaps to third walk-off win of the week

Holton's double gave West Michigan the 5-4 win in extra innings
Credit: MILB.TV
The Whitecaps surround Jake Holton after securing the win with a walk-off hit against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on July 17, 2022.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps series with the Timber Rattlers had some thrilling moments. Sunday was no exception.

In the bottom of the 10th with one out, Jake Holton hit a deep fly ball to center that could not be caught. Trei Cruz would score, followed by Corey Joyce, as the Whitecaps defeat the Timber Rattlers 5-4 in extra innings.

Holton also tallied the walk-off hit in the 1-0 'Caps win on Tuesday game to start the series.

This was the third extra inning game of the series, and the Whitecaps won the war, going home victorious in five of the six games.

The team will have some time off before they play at the Great Lakes Loons on Friday. 

