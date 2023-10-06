Justin Zimmer returns to Greenville for third annual youth football camp

Zimmer says the day was a success as he aims to get kids interested in football.

GREENVILLE, Michigan — NFL veteran Justin Zimmer always dreamed of having a professional football player come to his hometown of Greenville growing up.

However, it just so happened he would be the NFL player to deliver a football camp at his old stomping grounds.

Over at Legacy Field at Greenville High School, Zimmer put on his third annual youth football Camp.

There were two sessions. The first was for kids from Kindergarten to sixth grade. The second group contained seventh graders up to seniors in high school.

"I thought it would be a really cool experience for the kids to just motivate them to play football," Zimmer said. "Even if they don't learn a lot technique wise necessarily, but just having that motivation factor and just to get them experience, get them out here moving was what I really wanted to do."

"I think it is just a really fulfilling feeling to be able to give back to your community," Zimmer said. "Through that organization that a couple of my buddies started For Goodness Sake, it's a big fundraiser and a bunch of my buddies come out, I get to see them. It's just a fun day. We give away a little time, but it is all worth it in the end."