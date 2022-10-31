La'Darius Jefferson suspended by Western Michigan football

Jefferson has recorded five rushing touchdowns to go along with his 235 rushing yards in 2022.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Maction begins this week, but one Western Michigan football player will not make the trek to Ohio for the Broncos' matchup with Bowling Green.

Western Michigan running back La'Darius Jefferson is now suspended by the team. Broncos head coach Tim Lester announced the news in his Monday morning press conference.

Lester was asked why Jefferson did not get any snaps in Western Michigan's last game against Miami of Ohio, and he said the Muskegon High School graduate has been suspended.

"He's been suspended indefinitely from our team for an off the field issue for a violation of team rules," Lester said. "That's all I am going to say about that now."