Courage doesn't always come through physical actions. Sometimes it's simply using your voice to be the engine of change.

This past winter, disgraced former MSU and Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 60 years on child pornography charges and up to 175 years in prison on charges of molestation and sexual abuse.

He has now fallen from grace but the athletes who were both the catalyst of his fall and victims of his abuse will be honored July 18 at the 2018 ESPN ESPYS with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Hundreds of women and at least one male came forward to speak out against the former doctor who they trusted and who was hailed as a "rock star" in the athletic community.

Nassar will now spend the rest of his life in prison. This award will be given to recognize their courage for speaking out about their horrific experience.

Former winners of the award include Caitlyn Jenner, Michael Sam, Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali.

