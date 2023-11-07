Cade Cunningham’s brother on what makes the Detroit Pistons star special

Cannen Cunningham discusses his brother and the future of the Pistons.

DETROIT — Detroit Pistons fans are looking forward to the return of 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham this season, and how far the young star playmaker can take the Pistons under a new head coach and an improved roster.

Cannen Cunningham, brother of Cade, joined Locked On Pistons host Ku Khahil on the latest episode of the podcast to discuss Cade's growth as a player and where Detroit is headed as a team.

“I love that he’s gotten the ball in his hands so much early in his career," Cannen said. "I didn’t think that was a given coming in just because of his size, but it’s been cool just to see him continue to develop as a pick-and-roll player, and I hope this year he can begin to control the game a little more than he has in the past.”

Cunningham averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists as a rookie before being limited to just 12 games with a shin injury that ultimately required surgery and ended his season in 2022-23.

But with the reps as a primary playmaker, Cunningham used his two seasons to practice picking apart pro-level defenses.

“He really bought into figuring out what defensive tendencies look like, what opportunities he can take advantage of," Cannen said.

Since drafting Cunningham in 2021, the Pistons have added young perimeter players Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson and center Jalen Duren while bringing in veterans such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Monte Morris and Joe Harris to round out the rotation.