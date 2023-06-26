x
Memphis Grizzlies exercise option on Xavier Tillman Sr.

This means the Grand Rapids Christian High School graduate will make $1.9 million playing for Memphis next year.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised their contract option on Xavier Tillman Sr. for next season, the team announced Monday.

The 24-year-old forward/center has averaged 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over 173 games in three seasons with Memphis. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, both career bests, last season.

Tillman was a second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2020.

The former Spartan just hosted his third annual basketball youth basketball camp in Grand Rapids a few weeks ago. 

