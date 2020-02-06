FSD anchor John Keating told to prepare for baseball's return

The former 13 On Your Side Sports anchor provides the latest on baseball's post Coronavirus return

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While a summer return of Major League Baseball remains up in the air, the folks at Fox Sports Detroit are operating under the impression it’s going to happen.

“We are being told by Major League Baseball, here’s what we are inching toward,” said Fox Sports Detroit anchor John Keating. “ Be ready and be fluid, if you need to adapt.”

Keating, a part time Grand Haven resident and former 13 On Your Side Sports anchor, is optimistic he’ll be back at Comerica Park broadcasting for the network soon. However he’s also realistic when discussing baseball’s depressing history of labor negations.

“Well, the old axiom is true: follow the money. That always is going to play a role,” said Keating. “I understand everyone wants baseball back but there has to be a deal.”

So far, there isn’t one in place. Players want their money. Owners don’t think they deserve a chunk of it since they’re not playing a full schedule. Last month, the owners approved a plan to begin the season in early July but unless there’s some sort of agreement soon, that may not happen.

“The players feel like they took their concession when they agreed to a prorated contract in the spring and now they are being asked to take another cut and that’s not flying,” explains Keating.

Everyone has something on the line but Keating believes for baseball’s sake, someone is going to have to blink.

“It would be a bad optic on both sides if baseball can’t return,” said Keating.

And Keating hopes that is something both sides can agree on.

