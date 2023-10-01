Gov. Whitmer declares Oct. 1 'Miguel Cabrera Day'

The twelve-time MLB All-Star played his final game in Detroit on Sunday.

DETROIT — After a 20-year career, Miguel Cabrera retired from baseball after the final game of the Detroit Tigers' season on Sunday.

The twelve-time MLB All-Star left behind him a legacy that few will ever hope to achieve.

To honor his time as a Detroit Tiger, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared Oct. 1 to be "Miguel 'Miggy' Cabrera Day."

Cabrera only played for two teams during his extensive career, the Florida Marlins (2003-07) and the Detroit Tigers (2008-23).

In his rookie season, Cabrera won his one and only World Series Title, defeating the New York Yankees and landing himself on the cover of ESPN Magazine following the win.

As a Tiger, Cabrera made an appearance at the World Series in 2012, but lost to the San Francisco Giants.

Despite never picking up a ring with the Tigers, Cabrera still left his mark on the Motor City that will have a lasting impact on the franchise and the State of Michigan.

"Miguel Cabrera's contributions extend beyond the diamond through his community involvement and philanthropy. Supporting youth sports, humanitarian efforts in Haiti, educational scholarships, and joining Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in Michigan are just a few examples of Miguel Cabrera’s outstanding dedication to community, education, and public health," Whitmer wrote in her declaration.

I'm declaring today Miguel Cabrera Day, Michigan. Let's give it up one last time for one of the best ball players to... Posted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday, October 1, 2023

Some of Miggy's highlights over the years include:

12× All-Star

World Series champion

2× AL MVP

AL Triple Crown

7× Silver Slugger Award

2× AL Hank Aaron Award

4× AL batting champion

2× AL home run leader

2× AL RBI leader

You can read the entire declaration by Whitmer here.

And while Miggy may no longer be in the batter's box, he still has a place in the Detroit Tigers organization as special assistant to team president Scott Harris.

