Montague has been to the mountain top before.

The Wildcats won state championships in 2008 and 2009, but they haven't advanced past the region championship since then.

Until this year.

Now they're one win away from a third state championship.

"It starts with leadership," said head coach Pat Collins. "These guys, their offseason and their intent to win a championship has been second to no one. These guys have been driven for a long time."

Montague has a record of 11-2 this season. The Wildcats won their second straight West Michigan Conference title and their first regional crown in nine years, thanks in large part to the upperclassmen.

The senior class of 15 players features three guys who have played varsity football for all four years of high school--Sebastian Archer, Bryce Stark and Luke Marsh.

"We've seen it all," says Stark. "We kind of knew what it took to get to this championship week, with help from our coaches. We just kind of told the kids 'just trust the coaches and trust in the process and we'll get there.'"

The team has bought into the necessary changes to get over the hump in the playoffs and back to Ford Field.

Right guard Luke Marsh says it's all about passing down the lessons that the elders taught.

"Since freshman year we've been looking up to great senior leaders every year and now that we get to take over we've learned the good things and bad things from them. So we know what works and what doesn't. It helps a lot."

Montague will face Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0) on Friday November 23rd at 4:30 pm. We'll have highlights and postgame reaction on 13 On Your Side.

