University of Michigan kicker Jake Moody has been named the Big Ten co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

The freshman set a school record by going 6-for-6 on field goal attempts in Michigan's 31-20 win over Indiana, breaking the record for most field goals in a Big Ten game.

Moody added an extra point to record a school-record 19 points in the game.

He started at kicker after usual starter Quin Nordin fell ill before the game. Jim Harbaugh hasn't said yet whether Nordin or Moody will be the starting kicker on Saturday at Ohio State.

© 2018 WZZM