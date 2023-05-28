Indy 500 fan whose car was struck by errant wheel invited to kiss the bricks

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 was a memorable event for many, not the least of whom was Indianapolis resident Robin Matthews.
In the late stages of the race Sunday, a crash involving Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood sent a wheel sailing over the track fence, just clearing a grandstand packed with fans.
The wheel smashed the hood of Matthews' Chevrolet Cruze, which was parked in a lot next to the grandstand.
Fortunately, no one was injured. "Snowball" – the moniker Matthews gave her car – had to be towed away. But the day wasn't a total loss for Matthews. Not by a longshot.
Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, invited Matthews to a post-race photo session and let her kiss the bricks.
Boles then arranged for someone to drive home the suddenly car-less Matthews.
As for the race, it ended a short time later when Josef Newgarden ended 11 years of frustration and finally won the Indianapolis 500, using an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson during a frantic 2.5-mile sprint to the finish.
(The Associated Press and AP reporter Jenna Fryer contributed to this report.)