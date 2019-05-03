WAYLAND, Mich. — There must be something in the water at Wayland Union. Over the years, they’ve had a ton of height and this season was no exception.

His name is Cory Ainsworth and he’s our Meijer Scholar Athlete for this week. Cory is tall. He’s 6 foot 8 inches and with that size he dominates on the court, averaging 22 points and 9 boards a night. Cory also dominates in the classroom. He’s got a 4.15 GPA. Cory is still undecided on where he’ll go to college but he’s certainly not undecided on his major.

“I intend to study premed when I get to college, said Ainsworth. “ I always liked it, like all my years. Figured I got the grades. Might as well push myself a little more.”