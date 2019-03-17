Just after Michigan State and Michigan faced off in the Big Ten Tournament, both teams received No. 2 seeds for the NCAA tournament.

Michigan State

Michigan State is No. 2 in the East bracket with Duke being No. 1.

The sixth-ranked Spartans beat the 10th-ranked Wolverines 65-60 Sunday shortly before selections were announced.

In the first round, MSU will face the Bradley Braves in Des Moines on Thursday.

Michigan State and Duke last met in the NCAA tournament in 2015 when the Blue Devils won in the Final Four.

Michigan

The Wolverines are No. 2 for the West bracket, where Gonzaga is No. 1.

Michigan will play their first game against Montana on Thursday in Des Moines.

In the 2018 NCAA Tournament, Michigan also played the first round against Montana, beating them 61-47. Last year, The Wolverines advanced to the championship game and ended up losing to Villanova 79-62.

Duke, Virginia, UNC and Gonzaga all are the No. 1 seeds for the 2019 tournament.

