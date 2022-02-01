Guy Fieri makes Super Bowl ad debut in 'Land of Loud Flavors'

Guy Fieri is making his Super Bowl debut advertising Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda in the “Land of Loud Flavors."

LOS ANGELES — Bud Light is hoping to take Super Bowl fans to Flavortown... kind of.

The brand dropped a Super Bowl ad Tuesday, revealing that Guy Fieri is part of its Super Bowl LVI ad lineup. The spike-haired restauranteur is known for his “larger-than-life” personality and his long-running Food Network show, “Dinners, Drive-ins and Dives”.

Fieri is making his Super Bowl debut advertising Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda in the “Land of Loud Flavors." Fans of Guy Fieri are well acquainted with Flavortown, a state of mind where Food Network says “fun and food meet in perfect harmony.”

Bud Light's "Land of Loud Flavors" may not be Fieri's original Flavortown -- unless lots of people sharing his trademark blonde hairstyle was always part of the plan. The commercial features four friends who are transported to the land (via a magical refrigerator portal) after two residents show up and steal their hard soda to present it to "The Mayor," revealed to be Fieri.

"Having Guy Fieri in the spot is magical," said Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing at Bud Light. "He's a big personality, very connected to the world of flavor."

Bud Light is also hoping to draw in some fan engagement with a sweepstakes, choosing one person to get their name "forever immortalized in neon lights" when the commercial airs during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13. Fans can enter at landofloudflavors.com.

NBC has reportedly asked for as much as $6.5 million for a 30-second commercial spot for the 2022 Super Bowl. Anheuser-Busch has 4 minutes of ad time for this year's big game. Don’t expect to see another appearance from the Bud Light “legends,” though, as there won’t be a solo spot for the company’s original Bud Light.