GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins have released the team's schedule for the 2019-20 season. The season will the 19th season in the American Hockey League for the Griffins.

The season will start on the road against the Chicago Wolves who defeated the Griffins in the Central Division semifinals. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5.

The home opener will be on Friday, Oct. 11, against the Milwaukee Admirals.

This year, the Griffins have 25 prime home games -- 15 Fridays and 10 Saturdays -- out of 38 home games. The Griffs will also have an eight-game homestand from Jan. 10 to 25, the longest stretch since the 2006-07 season.

On New Year's Eve, the Griffins will take on the Wolves at 6 p.m. The Griffins will also play the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29) and on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

To view the Griffins' full schedule, click here.

