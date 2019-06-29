KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University graduated 1,349 students on Saturday, including one Detroit Red Wings defenseman—Danny DeKeyser.

DeKeyser, 29, was drafted by the Red Wings in 2013 just before finishing his junior year at WMU. Through Western's Extended University Program, DeKeyser was able to complete his bachelor's in university studies.

DeKeyser is a Michigan native who played at WMU for three seasons from 2010 to 2013 and scored 49 career points.

As a freshman, he was named to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association's All-Rookie team, he also led the team in blocked shots with 54. As a sophomore he was named CCHA Best defenseman and earned second team All-American honors. His junior year he became the first WMU player ever to win the CCHA Best defenseman award more than once.

The Red Wings signed DeKeyser to a six-year, $30 million contract in 2016.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.