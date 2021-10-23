No. 6 Michigan tops Northwestern 33-7; Michigan State next

The Wolverines closed strong after a sluggish start. They led by just three points at halftime.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns, carrying No. 6 Michigan to a 33-7 win over Northwestern.

It looked as if they might be peeking ahead to next week’s game against ninth-ranked Michigan State on the road.

Michigan pulled away from the Wildcats by outscoring them 23-0 in the first 16:40 of the second half.

