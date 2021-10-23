x
No. 6 Michigan tops Northwestern 33-7; Michigan State next

The Wolverines closed strong after a sluggish start. They led by just three points at halftime.
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns, carrying No. 6 Michigan to a 33-7 win over Northwestern. 

The Wolverines closed strong after a sluggish start. They led by just three points at halftime. 

It looked as if they might be peeking ahead to next week’s game against ninth-ranked Michigan State on the road. 

Michigan pulled away from the Wildcats by outscoring them 23-0 in the first 16:40 of the second half.

