Free entry into Michigan state parks for weekend of June 11-12

MICHIGAN, USA — Warmer weather is here and it is just in time for Michiganders and out-of-state visitors to take advantage of free services offered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

It's called the "Three Free" weekend and includes two days of free fishing, off-roading, state park entry and boating launch access.

That means that you won't need a fishing license, an off-road vehicle license, trail permit or pay for entry into a park or to use a boat access site.

"We have three big reasons for you to enjoy some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities," said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. "Whether you're already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our 'Three Free' Weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love."

The "Three Free" weekend takes place June 11-12 and is available for anyone to take advantage of.

The DNR encourages people to educate themselves on safety and guidelines when off-roading, boating and fishing.

This is the only weekend out of the year where fishing, off-roading and state park entry and boat access are free. The Michigan DNR does offer a weekend of free off-roading in August and a weekend of free fishing in February each year.

