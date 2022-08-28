Second half surge powers Union past Ottawa Hills

Redhawks score 49 unanswered points after halftime.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The day began as a celebration for all Grand Rapids Public high school alumni, but by the end it was Union High school who was cheering the loudest.

Union beat their rivals Ottawa Hills 59-12 in the season opener for both schools.

The game was part of what GRPS hopes becomes an annual event--a celebration of all current and former GRPS high schools. GRPS invited alumni from all years to show up and support GRPS scholars and celebrate the start of a new school year. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting GRPS athletics.

As for the game, Union jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. A long touchdown run by Ottawa Hills got them on the scoreboard, but a missed extra point kept them behind, 7-6.

In the second quarter a long run by senior quarterback Tommy Stevens moved Union into field goal range. A 24-yard field goal by sophomore Josee Gonzalez gave Union a 10-6 lead at the half.

The Bengals started the third quarter with a bang, though. Junior receiver Willie Duke returned the second half kickoff 90-yards for a score. Despite another missed extra point, Ottawa Hills had their first lead of the game, 12-10.

After that, it was all Redhawks. The team ripped off 49 unanswered points, including rushing touchdowns by Stevens and senior Elijah Taylor.

Union has now defeated Ottawa Hills in back-to-back years. In fact, this is the first time since 2009-2009 that the Hawks have won consecutive season openers.