x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Second half surge powers Union past Ottawa Hills

Redhawks score 49 unanswered points after halftime.

More Videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The day began as a celebration for all Grand Rapids Public high school alumni, but by the end it was Union High school who was cheering the loudest. 

Union beat their rivals Ottawa Hills 59-12 in the season opener for both schools. 

Credit: GRPS
First annual GRPS alumni football game

The game was part of what GRPS hopes becomes an annual event--a celebration of all current and former GRPS high schools. GRPS invited alumni from all years to show up and support GRPS scholars and celebrate the start of a new school year. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting GRPS athletics. 

As for the game, Union jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. A long touchdown run by Ottawa Hills got them on the scoreboard, but a missed extra point kept them behind, 7-6. 

In the second quarter a long run by senior quarterback Tommy Stevens moved Union into field goal range. A 24-yard field goal by sophomore Josee Gonzalez gave Union a 10-6 lead at the half. 

Credit: Jamal Spencer
Union High School football head coach Don Fellows enjoys a Redhawks victory.

The Bengals started the third quarter with a bang, though. Junior receiver Willie Duke returned the second half kickoff 90-yards for a score. Despite another missed extra point, Ottawa Hills had their first lead of the game, 12-10. 

After that, it was all Redhawks. The team ripped off 49 unanswered points, including rushing touchdowns by Stevens and senior Elijah Taylor. 

Union has now defeated Ottawa Hills in back-to-back years. In fact, this is the first time since 2009-2009 that the Hawks have won consecutive season openers. 

The Redhawks will face Osborn next week while the Bengals will look to regroup on the road at Benton Harbor. 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out