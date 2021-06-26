Short, Mize help Tigers snap Astros' winning streak at 11

The Astros were trying to tie the franchise record of 12 wins in a row.

DETROIT, Michigan — Zack Short's first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie and helped the Detroit Tigers snap the Houston Astros' 11-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Astros were trying to tie the franchise record of 12 wins in a row. Casey Mize improved to 2-0 in his last four starts, giving up one run on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five to beat the Astros for the second time this season.

Jose Cisnero pitched the seventh for his third save.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.