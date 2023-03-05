South Christian's Jake DeHaan announces commitment to Toledo

DeHaan had an unbelievable senior season.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — One of the best West Michigan high school football players from the 2022 season has his college home.

On Tuesday night, South Christian star quarterback Jake DeHaan announced his commitment to the Toledo football program. He will join the Rockets as a walk-on. The South Christian boys basketball twitter account broke the news.

Congrats to Senior Captain @DehaanJake on his commitment to @ToledoFB pic.twitter.com/CFCU6qQaXi — South Christian Boys Basketball 🏀 (@SCSailorHoops) May 2, 2023

DeHaan had an unbelievable senior season. He put up 2,593 total yards of offense in 2022 with 32 touchdowns in the regular season. He threw for 22 touchdowns and ran in 10 more. This came while DeHaan had a completion percentage over 70 percent.

With those numbers, DeHaan led the Sailors to their first undefeated season and South Christian's first state championship since 2014.