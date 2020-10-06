Talking Tigers with FSD's John Keating

If there is a season, the former 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports anchor expects it to be a better one for Detroit.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — While the fate of the Detroit Tigers season hangs in the balance, Fox Sports anchor John Keating says the same cannot be said for the employment status of their manager Ron Gardenhire.

“He wants to be here when the team gets good,” says Keating, a former sports anchor at 13 ON YOUR SIDE. “I don’t think he can be held responsible until they begin to get players."



That was one of the objectives for the team going into the off season. Keating says the free-agent signings of veterans first baseman C.J. Cron, second baseman Jonathan Schoop, and catcher Austin Romine will give the Tigers an offensive boost, as well as some much needed leadership.

“The addition of those guys is certainly going to help the kids,” Keating says.

Speaking of the “kids,” we all know there’s plenty of talent coming up through the system. With the minor league season essentially canceled and with teams likely playing with expanded rosters, Keating believes it could provide the Tigers top prospects for their first shot in the big league.

“This would be the perfect opportunity to get some looks at RHP Casey Mize, at LHP Tarik Skubal, RHP Matt Manning, RHP Alex Faedo, some of those arms that have been treasured in the minors," Keating says.

Of the veterans returning, all eyes will once again be on the pitching and of course, Miguel Cabrera. Keating says the 37-year-old first basemen looked great back in spring training but as always the question remains, can he stay healthy?

“How much he has?” Keating wonders. “It’s whether or not, the knee barks at him or not, and we will wait to see.”

There’s certainly a fair share of unknowns, but without a doubt the biggest is if Detroit gets on the field in the first place.

