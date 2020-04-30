GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When the ECHL canceled the remainder of its season, most thought it was only a matter of time before the AHL did the same. But one month later, it still hasn’t happened.

“I think largely because we are following the directive of the National Hockey League,” explains Griffins team president. Tim Gortsema. “The NHL hasn’t shut things down.”

So, there’s still a slim chance the Griffins return to the ice this season but as each day passes, it’s looking less and less likely.

“You know a month ago, maybe you could get back in May and be rocking and rolling,” said Gortsema, the team’s president of 25 years. “Now, it doesn’t look like you can come back in May.”

With the season in a state of flux, all of the players have returned home, and it seems that many are going stir crazy. After all, it’s not exactly easy to find ice, if all the rinks are closed.

“Those guys are home kind of doing a lot what like we’re doing," said Gortsema. “They can’t do a whole lot of workouts because you can’t go to gyms.”

Back in Grand Rapids, it’s still busy for Gortsema, but it is nowhere near business as usual.

“Our staff have been working for home, it might be the fifth week already, so it’s been a long hall,” Gortsema told 13 On Your Side earlier this month.

As he prepares for next season— if there is one— Gortsema is aware fans may be hesitant to return to Van Andel. Additional safety measures are being discussed, and given the current economic climate, he’s not opposed to lowering prices.

“We’ll have to make appropriate adjustments to balance out the business, that’s economics 101,” said Gortsema.

It could be a bumpy ride ahead for the Griffins and the rest of the AHL, but Gortsema is confident things will eventually return to normal.

“When the green light is switched, people will be like 'I've got to get out of my house and I've got to go to a sports event,’” he said.

Here’s hoping he’s not wrong.

