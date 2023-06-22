Longtime West Catholic football assistant Jim Schaak to be inducted into MHSFCA Hall of Fame

Schaak is joining one of the best teams ever. He is heading to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Jim Schaak joined the West Catholic High School football staff in the fall of 1967, and has enjoyed every second of the ride.

"It's fun," Schaak said. "It's enjoyable to be connected with kids. They are upbeat. It's something I have done in the fall all of my life."

Schaak has been an assistant coach for 59 years. 26 having been spent at West Catholic in three different stints. He also was an assistant for Tony Annese at Grand Rapids Junior College and at Grand Valley State.

Now, he is joining one of the best teams ever. He is heading to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

"60 years is a long time," Schaak said. "I have run across lots of coaches and good players over all of those years. So I know lots of people connected with football."

That connection goes a long way.

"If I add the colleges, I have been on the football field in 26 different states," Schaak said.

The 81-year-old has been the same coach he is now, as he was 60 years ago.

"Program coaches are guys who drive the bus, sell raffle tickets, find housing for the players, try and tutor people who aren't doing well in the classroom," Schaak said. "That's me."

The West Catholic legend never had a desire to be a head coach. He never wanted to talk X's and O's. He just wanted to help out in any way possible.

It's the continuity as a program coach that sets Schaak apart from the pack.

"The thing I have I guess is longevity and persistence," Schaak said.

While the longevity has impressed the Hall of Fame, being on the sidelines every year has taken a toll on some.

"It's something that has to be discussed with my wife every year," Schaak said. "I think I am going near the end of it. It is getting to be that time."

On Friday, it will be Schaak's time to be inducted into the hall as an assistant.

"It's kind of ironic I guess that I am nominated to be a member of the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame." Schaak said.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Detroit Mariott.

