KALAMAZOO - Western Michigan announced Wednesday that Tim Daoust has been released as defensive coordinator.

"I appreciate Tim and his family's dedication to the Bronco football family these past two seasons," WMU head coach Tim Lester said in a release. "At this time I felt we needed to go in a different direction."

Defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Lou Esposito will take over the defense for the Broncos' regular season finale against Mid-American Conference West Division champion Northern Illinois at Waldo Stadium on Tuesday.

WMU's is ranked in the bottom tier nationally in scoring defense (106th, 34.5 ppg). The Broncos have lost three straight and are bowl eligible with a 6-5 record.

