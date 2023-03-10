Heroes to Hives: Connecting beekeeping importance to wellness of veterans

Designed as a beginning beekeeping education course, the program also aims to develop a community of support with other service members.

MICHIGAN, USA — From protecting our country to protecting our nation’s food security. Bees are crucial to our ecosystem because of their pollination services. The program Heroes to Hives connects the importance of beekeeping to the wellness of veterans.



“We're a full nine-month beekeeping program online for veterans to participate in for free with their dependents,” said Dr. Adam Ingrao, co-founder of Heroes to Hives. “We also have active-duty personnel that are actively serving overseas and are taking our course.”

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Ingrao and his wife, Lacey Ingrao, the program started at their farm, located in Lansing at the time. Starting with five veterans, Heroes to Hives has grown rapidly since its inception.

“To date, at the end of this year, we will have had over 10,000 veterans and their dependents participate in the program from all over the world,” Ingrao remarked. “It has really turned into something that we never imagined.”

Each year, Heroes to Hives kicks off in late March. From March to November, the students get one online education module per month. Toward the end of the season, students "graduate" from Heroes to Hives by taking a self-administered exam that is submitted online. Passing the course brings a Certificate of Completion, of one year of working in agriculture, that is observed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Veterans or service members can transfer Heroes to Hives credits to the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program at the University of Nebraska. From there, students can complete their Master Beekeeping Certificate.

It has engaged veterans to continue to serve their nation, along with recreating the support network of the military. This support includes veterans across West Michigan.

“I was in the Marine Corps, and part of what has brought me so much joy about beekeeping is it’s very calming, and it’s just been absolutely rewarding for me,” said Alec Dakin, owner of Pest Professor, a pest management service that serves West Michigan.

“I was in the Air Force from 1995 to 1999,” said Brent Mosher, owner of Mosher Family Apiary. “After I took Heroes to Hives, things have really taken off for me as far as beekeeping.”

Dr. Ingrao, who served in the army, has firsthand seen the benefits the program offers to veterans and service members.

“The personality traits that get instilled in us in the military really transfer well over into beekeeping,” said Ingrao. “A lot of us as veterans, we don’t do well inside of four walls. I mean, that’s why we served in the military. We wanted to be doing something active.”

Providing veterans with a base of knowledge is a pillar of the program.

“We have been in a very steep battle the last 20 years with honeybees. I think one of the things I can say as an educator, as an entomologist, as a professional beekeeper, is that education makes all the difference in bee survival,” said Ingrao.

In a day and age where information, whether accurate or inaccurate, can be found on the internet, a structured program like Heroes to Hives has its importance.

“You can go on a real wild goose chase going down the YouTube avenue which is why Heroes to Hives has been an amazing program to lead you down the right track for successful beekeeping,” said Dakin.

“Anybody can buy a beehive. We tell folks to take the course first, get your knowledge base, and then the following year start with bees. And that is a formula that has worked for thousands of students,” Ingrao explained.

This individual education can expand into collaboration with local businesses.

“I partner with a company called Adesanya Mead & Microbrewery. We incorporate another veteran’s organization called Talons Out Honor Flight,” said Mosher. “Everything rolls back to my experience with Heroes to Hives.”

Whether it’s to provide a hobby, therapeutic practice or expanding into a profession, Heroes to Hives gives veterans a place of comfort.

“I think that’s why things like Heroes to Hives are so important for veterans because a lot of veterans, we’re not done serving,” said Ingrao. “Just because our bodies can’t take it anymore doesn’t mean that mission of protecting our country and serving a purpose greater than ourselves is gone.”

Heroes to Hives also partners with Michigan State University (MSU) Extension, providing on-ground and in-hive training around the state of Michigan.

Registration for the 2024 online program opens on Nov. 1 and ends on Feb. 28. You can find more information on registering for the program here.

