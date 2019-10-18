Verizon Wireless users across the country are tweeting about power outages, and according to downtector.com, Grand Rapids is among the most reported locations experiencing the outage.

It was first reported Wednesday, and Verizon customers are still unable to use their phones on Thursday. However, the company said they're aware of the issue and are working to fix it.

The Verizon Wireless Customer Service (CS) Twitter account responded to a Michigan resident saying that the outage is mostly affecting the 4G LTE usage in midwestern states.

According to downdector.com, the cities with the most reported outages are:

Columbus, Ohio

Indianapolis, Indiana

Brooklyn, New York

New York City

Houston, Texas

Lansing, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Chicago, Illinois

Verizon didn't say when the services are expected to be fixed.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.