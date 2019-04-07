GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Ottawa County early Thursday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 1 a.m. on Chicago Drive at Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.

A 26-year-old Grand Rapids resident was going east on Chicago Drive in a white Dodge Charger. The sheriff's office said the Charger was speeding when it entered the intersection.

A 19-year-old Jenison woman was driving a red Toyota on Port Sheldon St5reet and failed to stop for the flashing red light at the intersection. She was hit by the Charger and spun around several times. The Charger was overturned into the center median.

Both drivers were transported to hospitals in Grand Rapids with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

