DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Four children were hurt after a buggy crash in Mecosta County Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. on 5 Mile Road near 165th Avenue.

Investigators say a westbound vehicle struck an Amish horse drawn buggy with 8 people inside.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says 10-year-old girl was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand Rapids for life-threatening injuries. A 1-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were all hurt and hospitalized. They were in the buggy as well.

The driver of the vehicle involved, only described as a 63-year-old Cedar Springs man, was not injured. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone else in the buggy was hurt either.

Deputies were assisted by Mecosta County EMS, Csceola County EMS, LIFE, Morley Rescue, Morley Fire, and the DNR. The accident is still under investigation at this time. The sheriff's office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

