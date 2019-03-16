GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting April 1, westbound I-196 will be closed from Ottawa Avenue to Lane Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is starting a $24.1 million construction project to widen the freeway over the Grand River.

Westbound I-196 will be closed through Aug. 31.

Ramps will also be closed at the US-131 and I-196 interchange starting April 1. Through traffic will be detoured onto westbound I-96 to southbound US-131.

The current structure has been in place since the mid-1960s, but John Richards with MDOT said widening the structure will make room for more lanes and wider shoulders.

The project includes deck replacements, painting, barrier wall replacement and substructure reinforcement.

Westbound I-196 will remain open to Fuller, College, Ottawa and Ionia avenues to maintain access to downtown.

Eastbound I-196 will remain open.

