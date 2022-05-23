Michigan gas prices decline slightly

Michigan set a record last week, with average gas prices reaching $4.58 per gallon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After setting a new record high last week, the average gas price in Michigan has declined slightly.

Now, Michiganders can expect an average of $4.57 per gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA. This average is down slightly from last week's record high of $4.58 per gallon.

The $4.57 average price is 17 cents higher than last Monday's average and up $1.64 from May 2021. For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, expect to pay about $68.

While the state is seeing a small decline this week, experts say prices are expected to remain high.

"Tighter supply and increased demand pushed Michigan pump prices higher last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "This supply and demand dynamic, combined with volatile crude prices, will likely continue to keep upward pressure on pump prices."

Grand Rapids sits among the cities paying the least for gas, with an average of $4.56 per gallon. Other cities paying less include Saginaw ($4.56) and Flint ($4.56).

The cities paying the most for gas are Marquette ($4.59), Metro Detroit ($4.59) and Jackson ($4.58).

