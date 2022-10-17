Michiganders see some relief at the pump as gas prices drop

While the average gas price in Michigan is $4.21 per gallon, prices in Kent County are sitting slightly higher at $4.27 per gallon.

MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas.

This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than October 2021, according to AAA. Drivers can expect to pay about $63 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

Officials say the price drop is caused by declining demand and increasing supply, affecting gas averages nationwide. In addition, fluctuating oil prices have contributed to a decrease at the pump.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says prices may continue to drop if these trends continue.

"After weeks of steady increases, Michigan motorists are finally seeing some relief at the pump," Woodland said. "If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the week."

In Kent County, prices still remain above the statewide average, coming in around $4.27 per gallon. Other cities seeing higher gas prices include Lansing ($4.32), Jackson ($4.31) and Saginaw ($4.30).

Northern and eastern areas of the state are seeing some of the lowest gas prices, including Traverse City ($4.07), Metro Detroit ($4.08) and Ann Arbor ($4.21).

