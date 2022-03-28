Grand Rapids gas prices among cheapest in the state

The average price per gallon is down 2 cents compared to last week with drivers paying about $4.14 per gallon for regular unleaded.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan drivers are seeing a little bit of relief at the pump as prices fall for the second week in a row.

The average price per gallon is down 2 cents compared to last week with drivers paying about $4.14 per gallon for regular unleaded.

The average price per gallon is still up 64 cents compared to last month and $1.47 compared to this time last year. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are paying about $62 on average to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

"Michigan drivers saw a slight decline in gas prices despite an increase in crude oil prices," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit, reversing from the current downward trend."

The most expensive prices for gas in the state are in Marquette ($4.32), Traverse City ($4.20) and Metro Detroit ($4.19).

The least expensive prices for gas are in Grand Rapids ($4.07), Saginaw ($4.07) and Flint ($4.09).

