Michigan's average gas price is the lowest its been since April

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for unleaded gas, a 9-cent drop from a week ago, making it the lowest average gas price the state has seen since April 2022.

This price is 77 cents less than the average of July, but still 69 cents more than this time last year, says AAA.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $59, which is $8 more than 2021's highest price.

"If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for the AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Grand Rapids was on the least expensive end of the spectrum when comparing gas prices statewide.

AAA says the most expensive areas were Traverse City ($4.27), Marquette ($4.12) and Ann Arbor ($4.09), while the least pricey were Flint ($3.82), Benton Harbor ($3.86) and Grand Rapids ($3.87).

Data from the Energy Information Administration shows despite a smaller supply, gas demand has increased in 2022, but cheaper oil prices have helped lower prices at the pump.

AAA provides the following tips to save on gas:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

in your vehicle. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy. Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

