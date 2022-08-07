Average price of gas in Grand Rapids falls by nearly 13 cents over the last week

The national average price of gasoline is $4.66 a gallon, GasBuddy says.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Grand Rapids have mirrored the national average price of gas dropping nearly 13 cents per gallon over the last week.

That's according to experts at GasBuddy who surveyed 246 stations in Grand Rapids Monday morning and found the price of gas is averaging $4.77 a gallon.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don't surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we're not completely out of the woods yet - we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue."

The cheapest station in Grand Rapids on Sunday was priced at $4.40 a gallon, while the most expensive station had gas priced at $4.99 a gallon.

The national average price is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

Historical gasoline prices in Grand Rapids and the national average going back ten years:

July 11, 2021: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

July 11, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 11, 2019: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 11, 2018: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

July 11, 2017: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 11, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

July 11, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 11, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

July 11, 2013: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

July 11, 2012: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kalamazoo- $4.69/g, down 12.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.81/g.

Lansing- $4.80/g, down 9.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.89/g.

South Bend- $4.76/g, down 15.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.91/g.

