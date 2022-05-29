Grand Haven drawbridge malfunction closes freeway at US 31 at M-104

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the time being and use M-231 as a detour.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A busy throughway in Ottawa County has closed due to a bridge malfunction Sunday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority started getting calls about issues at the Grand Haven drawbridge at NB and SB US-31 at M-104 (Savage Street).

The bridge is apparently malfunctioning and crews closed the freeway to investigate.

You're asked to avoid the area for now and take another route.

Detours include M-45, M-231 and I-96.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.