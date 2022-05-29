x
Grand Haven drawbridge malfunction closes freeway at US 31 at M-104

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the time being and use M-231 as a detour.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A busy throughway in Ottawa County has closed due to a bridge malfunction Sunday afternoon. 

Around 5 p.m., Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority started getting calls about issues at the Grand Haven drawbridge at NB and SB US-31 at M-104 (Savage Street). 

The bridge is apparently malfunctioning and crews closed the freeway to investigate. 

You're asked to avoid the area for now and take another route. 

Detours include M-45, M-231 and I-96.

   

