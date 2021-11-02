x
No injuries after three semi-trucks crash, close US-131 lanes in Kalamazoo County

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on northbound US-131 near XY Avenue.
Credit: South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Three semi-trucks were involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Kalamazoo County, according to the dispatch authority. 

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on northbound US-131 near XY Avenue.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation announced all of the northbound US-131 lanes were closed in the area due to the crash.

The South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority posted to Facebook around 9 a.m. and said there were no injuries.. 

Information about what led to the crash has not been released. The incident is currently under investigation. 

