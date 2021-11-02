No injuries after three semi-trucks crash, close US-131 lanes in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Three semi-trucks were involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Kalamazoo County, according to the dispatch authority.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. on northbound US-131 near XY Avenue.
Around 8:30 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation announced all of the northbound US-131 lanes were closed in the area due to the crash.
The South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority posted to Facebook around 9 a.m. and said there were no injuries..
Information about what led to the crash has not been released. The incident is currently under investigation.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.